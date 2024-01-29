Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,183 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,362. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $333,799.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,985.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 81,001 shares of company stock worth $634,337 over the last 90 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

