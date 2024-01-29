Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases 2,855 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.78. 3,501,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.