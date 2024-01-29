Atlas Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,230 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 499,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 23,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,410. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

In related news, COO Alexander Merk purchased 25,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $388,089.31. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,479.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $256,146.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,130,412 shares in the company, valued at $29,250,556.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander Merk bought 25,549 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $388,089.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,479.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 698,594 shares of company stock worth $10,473,720 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

