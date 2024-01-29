Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $170,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 520.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 254,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 213,626 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,174,000.

Shares of BSTZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 129,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

