Atlas Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

