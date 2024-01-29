Atlas Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Atlas Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.34% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of BATS RDVI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 470,811 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

