Atlas Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 54.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.33. 8,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,736. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

