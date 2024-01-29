Atlas Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQL. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,257,000. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 75.7% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 327,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 41.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. 75,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

