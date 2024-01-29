Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires 5,362 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:CALF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,744 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

