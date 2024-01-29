Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.
AESI stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.81.
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.
