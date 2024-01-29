Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

AESI stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.44 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

