Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 3.8 %

ARTW opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

