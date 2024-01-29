Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $270.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

AJG stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

