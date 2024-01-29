Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Colin L. Read bought 1,876 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 5,661 shares of company stock valued at $132,193 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

