ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

