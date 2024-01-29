Arizona State Retirement System Sells 911 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $292.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $301.61.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

