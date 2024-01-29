Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,173 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of General Motors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,477,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after acquiring an additional 424,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

