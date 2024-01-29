Arizona State Retirement System Sells 367 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,022.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $970.15 and a 200-day moving average of $948.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,039.83.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

