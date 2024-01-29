Arizona State Retirement System Sells 19,387 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

