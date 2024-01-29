Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,483 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM opened at $96.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.