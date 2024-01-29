Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,299 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

AMT stock opened at $197.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

