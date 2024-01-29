Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,083 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

