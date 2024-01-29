Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.56.

SHW stock opened at $301.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

