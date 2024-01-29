Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $265.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $270.63. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

