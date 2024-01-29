Arizona State Retirement System Has $23.37 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,750,000 after acquiring an additional 115,157 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

