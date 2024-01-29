Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.87 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $151.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.