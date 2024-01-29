Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $251.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.90. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

