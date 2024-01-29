Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.3 %

TDG opened at $1,082.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,001.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,089.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

