Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $12.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.46. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

