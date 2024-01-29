Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $355.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

