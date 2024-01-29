Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. 269,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,952. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 708,568 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,992,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.