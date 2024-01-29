Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

