Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 411.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 89.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

