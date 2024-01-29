Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Short Interest Update

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $8,283,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Appian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Appian by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

APPN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. 104,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. Appian has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

