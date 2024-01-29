Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $12.26 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

