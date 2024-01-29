Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

NLY opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.