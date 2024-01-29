Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Get Anghami alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anghami

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.