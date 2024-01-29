Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $282.70

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.50.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $267.94 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.93. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,125,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,977,000 after purchasing an additional 646,587 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 230,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 67,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

