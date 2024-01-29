Analysts Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $49.42

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 143.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 6,399.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 590.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 348,732 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 231,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

