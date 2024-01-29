Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$10.83

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Several research firms have commented on SES. Cormark boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

