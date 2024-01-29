Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$16.23

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEY. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,750 shares of company stock worth $607,048 and have sold 153,094 shares worth $1,901,789. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.80. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

