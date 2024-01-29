Analysts Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $62.41

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 375,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

