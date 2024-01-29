Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $285.71

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.71.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

AMGN stock opened at $311.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $312.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 266,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

