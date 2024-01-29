Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Reduced by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $194.29. 287,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,336. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

