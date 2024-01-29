Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $312.72

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.72 and last traded at $312.67, with a volume of 323319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

The stock has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

