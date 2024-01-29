Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $311.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $312.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

