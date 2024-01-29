Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $311.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

