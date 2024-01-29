American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 88,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.39. 14,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,130. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 81.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

