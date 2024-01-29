American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

