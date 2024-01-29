American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $219.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $208.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

AXP traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

