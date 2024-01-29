American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $220.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $216.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.11.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $201.43 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.